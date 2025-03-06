Ludhiana: Don’t mislead me, governor tells MC, admn over ETP’s functionality

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria expressed his displeasure over the “poor” functioning of the effluent treatment plant (ETP) at Tajpur Road during his visit to the site on Wednesday. “Don’t mislead me with incomplete or temporary work,” he said to them while pointing out that the plant was made operational just hours before his visit. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and officials inspect an effluent treatment plant on Tajpur Road in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

The governor directed the officials concerned to submit a comprehensive report on plant’s operations, its status and the reasons behind its “poor” performance.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal instructed the sewerage board to withhold payments of the private firm operating the plant until its functioning is improved and verified.

Governor Kataria was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal, Ludhiana North MLA Daljit Grewal, deputy commissioner, municipal commissioner and officials from the sewerage board and the civic body.

The 2.25-MLD effluent treatment plant at Tajpur Road was set up around a year ago, with the purpose of treating wastewater before being discharged into the Buddha Nullah. However, both MP Seechewal and governor Kataria found the plant non-functional or operating below capacity during their inspection.

The governor reminded officials that during his previous review meetings, he had instructed them to submit regular weekly progress reports on the Buddha Nullah project. During the visit, Kataria questioned the private firm and the officials on-site and was surprised to learn that the input and output at the plant was almost the same — indicating that proper treatment was not being carried out.

Expressing his anger, the governor said, “Why was this plant is built if the treatment is not being done properly? It’s clear that cow dung from nearby dairies is not being lifted and is entering the sewerage system, causing further contamination.”

He directed officials to submit a detailed report explaining how funds worth crores sent by the central government were being used and why there was no effective treatment at the plant. MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal confirmed that he had ordered the sewerage board to stop payments to the private firm until the plant’s functioning was brought up to standard. He also asked for a detailed report from the officials to ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, local dairy owners from Tajpur Road gathered outside the plant and voiced their grievances. They complained about choked sewers, damaged roads and the uncollected cow dung lying on the streets. They urged the MC to lift the cow dung regularly, even offering to pay the required charges to ensure that the issue was resolved at the earliest.