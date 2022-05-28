Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run

Ludhiana

Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25.

The accused, identified as Vikas Gill, alias Doctor, 35, of Bhamian Khurd, confessed that they had made an attempt to kill the elderly man on Sunday too. But they dropped the idea and returned. However, Harmeet Singh Mani, son of the victim, kept on insisting them to kill his father and offered them liquor and drugs, Gill told the police.

On Thursday, the police arrested the couple’s son, who had a strained relationship with his father, and one of his aides in connection with the case. According to the police, Harmeet was not on amicable terms with his father and wanted control over the family property and money. He hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father.

Gill also told police that he and Sunil Masih were not aware that Harmeet had promised to pay ₹2.5 lakh to Balwinder Singh, alias Raju. He claimed that Balwinder had told them that he would het ₹1 lakh for the murder and he would give ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 25,000 each to him and Sunil.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said: “Gill told police that after they left the house on Sunday, Harmeet contacted them again and offered them liquor and drugs and insisted them to execute the murder.”

The accused told police that Harmeet had opened the door and sent them on the roof, where they waited till 4.30am till Bhupinder Singh woke up and opened the door of the room in the wee hours of Wednesday. As Bhupinder opened the door, the accused barged in the room and strangled him to death with a piece of cloth they were already carrying with them. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm. The accused overpowered her and gagged her to death with a pillow before fleeing.

