Ludhiana double murder: Another contract killer arrested, one on the run
Ludhiana
Police have made another arrest in the Ludhiana double murder case, wherein a 67-year-old retired air force official Bhupinder Singh and his 63-year-old wife Sushpinder Kaur were done to death at their house at Street No 2 of GTB Nagar in Jamalpur area on the Chandigarh road on May 25.
The accused, identified as Vikas Gill, alias Doctor, 35, of Bhamian Khurd, confessed that they had made an attempt to kill the elderly man on Sunday too. But they dropped the idea and returned. However, Harmeet Singh Mani, son of the victim, kept on insisting them to kill his father and offered them liquor and drugs, Gill told the police.
On Thursday, the police arrested the couple’s son, who had a strained relationship with his father, and one of his aides in connection with the case. According to the police, Harmeet was not on amicable terms with his father and wanted control over the family property and money. He hired three contract killer for ₹2.5 lakh to kill his father.
Gill also told police that he and Sunil Masih were not aware that Harmeet had promised to pay ₹2.5 lakh to Balwinder Singh, alias Raju. He claimed that Balwinder had told them that he would het ₹1 lakh for the murder and he would give ₹ 20,000 to ₹ 25,000 each to him and Sunil.
Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge at CIA staff 2, said: “Gill told police that after they left the house on Sunday, Harmeet contacted them again and offered them liquor and drugs and insisted them to execute the murder.”
The accused told police that Harmeet had opened the door and sent them on the roof, where they waited till 4.30am till Bhupinder Singh woke up and opened the door of the room in the wee hours of Wednesday. As Bhupinder opened the door, the accused barged in the room and strangled him to death with a piece of cloth they were already carrying with them. Hearing the noise Sushpinder Kaur woke up and raised the alarm. The accused overpowered her and gagged her to death with a pillow before fleeing.
-
Women’s Issues Redressal Day: DM lends ear to harried women citizens
The district administration observed 'women's issues redressal day' on Friday. “I never thought that I would get possession of my house under Shehri Gareeb Awas Yojna so easily. I have been trying for it for the last 10 months. Thanks to the DM who made it possible,” said Phoolmati Sonkar, one of the women whose issue was dealt with on the day. DM Abhishek Prakash said that on the day around 66 complaints were received.
-
Sacked Punjab health minister Singla sent to 14-day judicial custody
Mohali: A Mohali court on Friday sent sacked Punjab health minister Dr Vijay Singla to 14-day judicial custody on graft charges. On May 25, Dr Singla, along with his OSD Pardeep Kumar, were arrested on corruption charges after chief minister Bhagwant Mann sacked him as he was accused of demanding a 1% commission in tenders and purchases by his department. Singla's OSD, too, has been remanded to judicial custody till June 10.
-
Amritsar-Kolkata corridor: Two sarpanches, JE among 17 booked for embezzlement of panchayat funds
The Punjab vigilance bureau has booked 17 persons and 10 firms for misappropriation of panchayat funds received for the acquisition of land in five villages of Patiala district for the Amritsar-Kolkata Integrated Corridor Project. The VB said the accused embezzled compensation amount received for the purchase of over 1,100 acres of land at Akari, Sehra, Sehri, Takhtumajra and Pabra villages, falling under the Ghanaur assembly segment in Rajpura tehsil of the district.
-
Patna judge issues warrant to arrest Magadh University V-C Rajendra Prasad
A special vigilance court in Patna on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Magadh University vice-chancellor Rajendra Prasad who has been on medical leave after the state's special vigilance unit carried out searches at his office and Gorakhpur residence in connection with a corruption case in November last year.
-
NGT petitioned to save water bodies in Aurangabad Khalsa area
Lucknow Omaxe City Residents and Allottees Association has filed a petition with the National Green Tribunal pleading against encroachment of water bodies like lakes and natural drains at an alarming pace near the Aurangabad Khalsa area. LORAA has demanded the mapping of ponds and a report on anti-encroachment projects initiated by the government for water conservation. The residents' welfare society has blamed the land mafia for rapidly bridging ponds.
