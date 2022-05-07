Ludhiana double murder: British relative of slain couple arrested

: Two days after the murder of an elderly couple in a posh locality here, police on Friday arrested a British citizen in the case, who is the brother-in-law of the victims’ son and came to the city from London to murder the duo as he was nursing a grudge against them.

Sukhdev Singh, 65, and his wife Gurmeet Kaur, 62, were found murdered in their house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar on Wednesday night.

Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the accused Charanjit Singh, 36, was arrested near Jasdev Nagar after the relatives of the slain couple identified him in the CCTV footages. The weapon used in the crime and the car in which he came to commit the crime is yet to be recovered.

Charanjit, a Science graduate from Guildhall London University, told police that Sukhdev and Gurmeet used to ill-treat his sister Sanpreet Kaur, who is settled in Edinburgh in the UK with her husband Jagmohan Singh. The accused assumed that the elderly couple would harass his sister again as they were scheduled to leave for Edinburgh to be with their son in seven days.

The accused was staying in the house of his in-laws in Jasdev Singh Nagar. Born and brought up in the UK, Charanjit had come to Ludhiana in January this year. He had planned to return to London in June, but he had pre-poned his journey and booked a ticket for May 16, police said.

Police commissioner Sharma said that the accused was hatching a conspiracy to murder the elderly couple for a long time and had bought a sharp-edged knife for the purpose.

Sharma said that on Wednesday, he was taking rounds of the couple’s house in the afternoon. and had come there at 2 PM and then 4 PM. He

did not see Sukhdev’s car parked in the house. and assumed that Sukhdev was not present at home and returned.

“The accused returned at 8.30 PM. He parked his Toyota Etios car at a distance and rang the doorbell. Sukhdev Singh, who was talking to his daughter Rupinder Kaur on phone, at that time took Charanjit Singh inside. Charanjit started accusing the elderly couple for mistreating his sister following which they indulged in a spat. The accused flashed the knife and assaulted the couple who resisted and attacked the accused in self-defense. The accused has also suffered injury during the attack,” he added.

However, while escaping, Charanjit failed to open the lock of the main gate, following which he scaled the compound wall and fled. The neighbours, who had already gathered there after hearing the cries of the elderly couple, saw Charanjit fastening a backpack on his shoulders. They tried to nab him and also gave him a chase, but he managed to escape, Sharma said.

He was carrying a pair of gloves, weapon used in the crime and clothes in the backpack so that he would change his dress after executing the murder, police said, adding that after the murder, he remained at the house of his in-laws.

He told police that apart from harassing his sister, the elderly couple had created problems in his wedding ceremony in 2017. He said that he merely talks to his sister, but came to know about the behaviour of her in-laws through his mother. He also told police that he had spoken to his sister over phone and paid condolences.