Ludhiana double murder: Killer was known to couple, say police
A day after an elderly couple was brutally hacked to death in an upscale locality in Ludhiana, police on Thursday said the victims’ family knew the suspected assailant and there was no forced entry. However, the cops are yet to reveal his identity.
Commissioner of police, Ludhiana, Kaustubh Sharma said that robbery was not the motive behind the killing. “Our investigation is on, and we are close to cracking the case,” he said.
Meanwhile, another senior police officer privy to the investigation said: “We were able to identify the accused with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the area. The assailant, who was wearing jeans and a blue T-shirt, and was carrying a rucksack, appeared to be around 35 years old. He was six-feet tall, turbaned, and had a wheatish complexion. He was known to the victims’ family.”
The officer, who did not wish to be named, said the blood found on the main gate and boundary wall indicated the accused scaled the boundary wall to escape after he was unable to open the gate. An eyewitness account shared by a neighbour also confirmed that the suspect had scaled the wall to escape from the house located in Block D of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.
Couple was stabbed 29 times
A two-member board, comprising forensic expert Dr Charankamal and Dr Monica, conducted the post-mortem examination.
They concluded that excessive bleeding, primarily due to slitting of the neck, and stabbing, led to the couple’s death. “Sukhdev was stabbed 17 times, of which five wounds were on the neck, and the remaining were on the left side of his ribs and abdomen. This indicates that the killer held the weapon, most likely a dagger, in his right hand,” the doctors said. “Gurmeet was stabbed 12 times, and her neck was slit. She suffered injuries on her left shoulder, chest and abdomen.”
-
Mohali: BJP protests outside DC’s office over power outages
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday held a protest outside the district administrative complex in Sector 76, Mohali, over prolonged power cuts in the district and state. The protest was held under the leadership of BJP district president Sushil Rana, state general secretary Subhash Sharma and state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht. The BJP leaders warned that if the Punjab government doesn't improve the power situation soon, they will intensify the protest.
-
Adding lemon in ration bill proves costly for Kapurthala jail official
Jail minister Harjot Singh Bains has ordered the suspension of Kapurthala jail superintendent Gurnam Lal for mismanagement and allegedly siphoning off the ration meant for inmates. Following several complaints of inmates, ADGP (prisons) Verinder Kumar had sent a DIG (prison) and accounts official to conduct a surprise check at the jail on May 1. Following this, the minister ordered the additional chief secretary to immediately place Gurnam Lal under suspension.
-
Ludhiana wins U-23 cricket tournament
Ludhiana beat Mansa by five wickets to win the Under-23 Punjab inter-district cricket tournament at the IS Bindra PCA stadium in Mohali on Thursday. Batting first, Mansa were bowled out for 359 in 97.4 overs. Skipper Shahbaz Singh scored 100 off 106 with twelve boundaries and three sixes, Somnath Procha made 79 off 112 with seven boundaries and four sixes while Divyansh Garg scored 51 for Mansa in their first innings.
-
7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked
Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
-
Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh
The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of ₹2.21 lakh. The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33. The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee.
