Ludhiana: Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Nankana Sahib School storm into semis

The 15th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival, being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar village, witnessed an enthralling third round of league matches on Monday. The matches are being played on the blue Astroturf under floodlights at Jarkhar Sports Stadium. (HT Photo)

In the senior category, defending champions Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga secured their place in the semifinals, while Gill Club Ghawaddi and Amargarh Centre advanced to the quarterfinals. In the junior category, Nankana Sahib School, Rampur Channa, entered the semifinals, while Ek Noor Academy, Tehing and Hoshiarpur Hockey Centre qualified for the quarterfinals.

The matches are being played on the blue astroturf under floodlights at Jarkhar Sports Stadium. In the first match of the day, defending champions Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga defeated Young Club Utala with a score of 10–5. International-level hockey player Gurmukh Singh of the winning team was declared the “dabur hero of the match”.

In the second match, Gill Club Ghawaddi edged past Amargarh Centre with a close 7–6 victory after a tough contest, keeping their hopes alive. Arjan Pandit of Gill Club Ghawaddi was named “dabur hero of the match”.

In the junior category, Ek Noor Academy defeated Hoshiarpur 1–0, with Navpreet Singh being named “hero of the match”. In another junior match, Nankana Sahib School, Rampur Chhanna, defeated Ghavaddi School 3–0. Rampur’s Karanpreet Singh was declared “dabur hero of the match”.

Former national hockey player and prominent businessman Jagjit Singh Dakha from Kolkata, along with international weightlifter Hardeep Singh Saini, were the chief guests and interacted with various teams.

Chief organiser Jagrup Singh Jarkhar extended a warm welcome to all the guests. Prominent figures including Kuldeep Singh Ghawaddi, Gursatinder Singh Pargat, Paramjit Singh Pamma Garewal, Shingara Singh Jarkhar, Ajitpal Singh Narangwal, Gurvinder Singh Kila Raipur, Tajinder Singh Laddi Sudhar, Ashwani Kumar, Karan Sidhu, and Baba Rulda Singh Saia Kala were also present.

The semifinal matches of the Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival will be held on June 7, followed by the final on June 8.