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Ludhiana driver shot at after tractor hits parked scooter, 2 women arrested

According to police and family members, the incident took place when Randhir Singh, a resident of Raian Patti in Hathur village, was returning home on a tractor-trolley

Published on: May 14, 2026 03:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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What began as a quarrel over a parked scooter ended in gunfire in Hathur late on Tuesday, injuring a 23-year-old youth. Police have arrested two women and launched a hunt for a third accused.

Victim Randhir Singh at the civil hospital in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The injured youth, Jaswinder Singh, was admitted to civil hospital, Jagraon, after suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh during the altercation, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, 50, and her daughter Karamjit Kaur, 27. Their aide, Ram Preet, is yet to be arrested, the police added.

According to police and family members, the incident took place when Randhir Singh, a resident of Raian Patti in Hathur village, was returning home on a tractor-trolley. While passing through a narrow lane, the vehicle allegedly brushed against an Activa scooter parked outside a house, causing it to topple.

Following the incident, a woman and her daughter from the house reportedly came outside and entered into an argument with Randhir Singh. Shortly afterwards, a youth from the same household joined the dispute, which soon escalated.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana driver shot at after tractor hits parked scooter, 2 women arrested
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana driver shot at after tractor hits parked scooter, 2 women arrested
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