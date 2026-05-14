Ludhiana driver shot at after tractor hits parked scooter, 2 women arrested

What began as a quarrel over a parked scooter ended in gunfire in Hathur late on Tuesday, injuring a 23-year-old youth. Police have arrested two women and launched a hunt for a third accused. Victim Randhir Singh at the civil hospital in Jagraon on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The injured youth, Jaswinder Singh, was admitted to civil hospital, Jagraon, after suffering a gunshot wound to the thigh during the altercation, police said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jaswinder Kaur, 50, and her daughter Karamjit Kaur, 27. Their aide, Ram Preet, is yet to be arrested, the police added.

According to police and family members, the incident took place when Randhir Singh, a resident of Raian Patti in Hathur village, was returning home on a tractor-trolley. While passing through a narrow lane, the vehicle allegedly brushed against an Activa scooter parked outside a house, causing it to topple.

Following the incident, a woman and her daughter from the house reportedly came outside and entered into an argument with Randhir Singh. Shortly afterwards, a youth from the same household joined the dispute, which soon escalated.

Hearing the commotion, Randhir Singh’s two sons also reached the spot. Several local residents gathered there and attempted to pacify both sides.

However, before the matter could be resolved, the youth allegedly pulled out a pistol and opened fire, hitting Jaswinder Singh in the thigh. Panic gripped the area after the firing.

Family members and local residents rushed the injured man to the hospital.

On receiving information, Hathur police reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace the accused, who fled after the incident.

Sub-inspector Gursewak Singh, SHO of Hathur police station, said a case of attempt to murder has been registered. Two women have been arrested, while efforts are underway to nab the absconding accused.