Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Drug peddler held with 291gm heroin, illegal gun

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 12, 2025 05:26 AM IST

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony; the police officials revealed that he is a repeat offender with at least six criminal cases registered against him, including one for attempted murder

Ludhiana police have arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler and recovered 291 grams of heroin 1.05 lakh in drug money, an illegal .32 bore pistol, and three live cartridges from his possession. The police also seized a Maruti Alto car used in his illicit activities.

Along with heroin, the police have also recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> 1.05 lakh of drug money, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from his possession. (HT File)
Along with heroin, the police have also recovered 1.05 lakh of drug money, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from his possession. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony. The police officials revealed that he is a repeat offender with at least six criminal cases registered against him, including one for attempted murder.

Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, stated that Amandeep was first apprehended by the Lalton Kalan police post team on March 9 with 5 grams of heroin. Upon further questioning, authorities recovered an additional 286 grams of heroin, along with 1.05 lakh in cash suspected to be drug money, 40 pouches, a weighing scale, and a car.

Amandeep was produced before the court on March 10, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, he revealed information leading to the recovery of an illegal pistol and cartridges on Tuesday. A separate case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Inspector Avtar Singh added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On