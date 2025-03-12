Ludhiana: Drug peddler held with 291gm heroin, illegal gun

Ludhiana police have arrested a 25-year-old drug peddler and recovered 291 grams of heroin ₹ 1.05 lakh in drug money, an illegal .32 bore pistol, and three live cartridges from his possession. The police also seized a Maruti Alto car used in his illicit activities. Along with heroin, the police have also recovered ₹ 1.05 lakh of drug money, an illegal .32 bore pistol and three live cartridges from his possession. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Amandeep Singh alias Aman, a resident of Guru Nanak Colony. The police officials revealed that he is a repeat offender with at least six criminal cases registered against him, including one for attempted murder.

Inspector Avtar Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, stated that Amandeep was first apprehended by the Lalton Kalan police post team on March 9 with 5 grams of heroin. Upon further questioning, authorities recovered an additional 286 grams of heroin, along with ₹1.05 lakh in cash suspected to be drug money, 40 pouches, a weighing scale, and a car.

Amandeep was produced before the court on March 10, which remanded him to two days of police custody for further interrogation. During questioning, he revealed information leading to the recovery of an illegal pistol and cartridges on Tuesday. A separate case under the Arms Act has been registered against him.

Inspector Avtar Singh added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning.