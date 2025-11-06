Ludhiana: Duped of ₹8L, bizman posts suicide video note, goes missing

A shopkeeper from Bhamian Road has gone missing after posting a video note on his social media account, claiming that he is going to end his life. He accused a man of duping him of ₹8 lakh. Police have launched a search to trace him. Police have appealed to the public to contact the Jamalpur police station if they have any information. (HT Photo)

The missing man runs a sanitaryware shop in the Bhamian area. According to police, he uploaded the note on Tuesday and has been untraceable since. Preliminary investigation suggests he had entered into a deal to purchase a shop through an acquaintance. He allegedly paid ₹8 lakh in advance, but neither was the shop transferred in his name nor was his money returned. The delay in settlement reportedly left him upset and financially strained.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, SHO of the Jamalpur police station, said the shopkeeper had also approached the area sarpanch. “The sarpanch was trying to resolve the dispute. A written settlement was still pending. Meanwhile, the businessman posted the suicide note and has gone missing. A search is underway to trace him,” she said.

The police have traced the man who has been accused of taking the money and are questioning him. The missing man’s photographs have been circulated among police units and on social media to gather information about his whereabouts.

Police have appealed to the public to contact the Jamalpur police station if they have any information.