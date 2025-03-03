Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Dyeing unit caught dumping ‘colourful’ waste into sewer lines

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 03, 2025 05:28 AM IST

On Saturday, Punjab local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal issued directions to the authorities to take strict action against those dumping untreated industrial waste in sewer lines

A joint team of the municipal corporation (MC) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) on Sunday caught a dyeing unit in Baba Deep Singh Nagar allegedly dumping ‘colourful’ waste in the sewer lines, officials said, adding that the team collected samples of the discharge for testing.

Officials said a joint team of MC and PPCB collected samples from the sewer lines for testing. (HT Photo)
Officials said a joint team of MC and PPCB collected samples from the sewer lines for testing. (HT Photo)

The samples taken from sewer line near HC Dyeing Works were handed over to the PPCB for testing and appropriate action, the officials added.

The team consisting sub-divisional officer (SDO) Kamal Ram, PPCB executive engineer (XEN) Bachan Pal Singh and junior engineer (JE) Lakhvir Singh were conducting an inspection when they found the alleged violation.

SDO Kamal said MC and PPCB are keeping a regular check on dumping of untreated waste in sewer lines.

On Saturday, Punjab local bodies minister Dr Ravjot Singh and Rajya Sabha member Balbir Singh Seechewal issued directions to the authorities to take strict action against those dumping untreated industrial waste in sewer lines.

