Ludhiana: Early morning fire destroys cloth shop in Gandhi Nagar

A massive fire broke out at a garment shop in the Gandhi Nagar wholesale market early Monday morning, reducing goods worth lakhs of rupees to ashes. The shop, located in one of Punjab’s largest garment trading hubs, caught fire reportedly due to a suspected short circuit. Garment shop gutted in fire in Gandhi market (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to information, the two-storey shop was packed with ready-made garments that were supplied across Punjab and neighbouring states. The fire started around 6 am, when the market was closed. A security guard on patrol noticed smoke coming out of the shop and immediately alerted nearby shopkeepers and the fire department.

It is being said that the shop belonged to Manpreet Singh Bunty, the uncle-in-law of cricketer Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal and the head of the Akalgarh Market. The fire broke out early in the shop in Gandhi Nagar Market. The fire officials reached the shop , and the shutter was closed.

Within minutes, three fire tenders reached the site, but the narrow lanes of the market made it difficult for the fire brigade to reach the spot. Firefighters battled the flames for over two and a half hours before managing to bring the blaze under control.

Police personnel from Division No. 4 police station also reached the spot to ensure safety and maintain order in the crowded area. By the time the fire was doused, the entire stock had been destroyed, causing heavy financial losses to the trader.

Shopkeepers in the market said that the area’s congested layout and lack of proper fire safety measures made firefighting operations difficult. “There are no proper escape routes or firefighting equipment in most shops, which can turn any small spark into a major tragedy,” said one trader.

Officials from the fire department said that a detailed inquiry is being conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, but preliminary reports suggest that an electrical short circuit could be the reason.