Ludhiana: Eatery owner stabs labourer after spat over food bill

A dhaba owner stabbed a labourer to death with a broken liquor bottle following a spat over the food bill in Shimlapuri on Monday night. Rajesh allegedly broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Pawan in his throat. He died at the spot, after which the accused managed to escape. (iStock)

The accused, who has been identified as Rajesh Kumar alias Raja, 45, of New Shimlapuri, managed to escape from the spot, but was subsequently arrested by the police on Tuesday.

The victim, Pawan Kumar alias Raju, was a resident of Shimlapuri. A case was registered based on the statement of Sanjiv Kumar, the victim’s brother.

The complainant said his brother had been living in the city for the past 15 years. On Monday, he had gone out for dinner at the eatery in New Shimlapuri. Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar alias Raja, the owner of a nearby Dhaba, turned up at the spot and allegedly picked up a fight with Pawan.

Rajesh allegedly broke a liquor bottle and stabbed Pawan in his throat. He died at the spot, after which the accused managed to escape.

Sharing further details, assistant commissioner of police (ACP, industrial area-B) Sandeep Wadhera said Pawan had eaten at the dhaba owned by the accused a day earlier, where the duo, who were under the influence of drugs, had indulged in a spat over the bill. The onlookers intervened and Pawan Kumar left the place.

“However, on Monday night, when Pawan visited a nearby eatery, Rajesh turned up there and again indulged in a spat with him. He stabbed Pawan Kumar with a broken bottle and fled,” the ACP added.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.