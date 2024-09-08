Ludhiana: Education group’s executive director, brother arrested in 25-cr fraud case

The Kolkata Police have arrested Ludhiana-based brothers, Gurkirat Singh and Harkirat Singh, in connection with an alleged ₹25-crore fraud case. Gurkirat Singh is the executive director of the Khanna-based Gulzar Group of Institutes, an educational establishment. The Kolkata Police have arrested Ludhiana-based brothers, Gurkirat Singh and Harkirat Singh, in connection with an alleged ₹ 25-crore fraud case. (HT File)

The arrest took place late Saturday night, and the duo was initially taken to Division Number 5 Police Station in Ludhiana, where they were held overnight. On Sunday, after being produced before civil judge Supreet Kaur in Ludhiana, the brothers were taken to Kolkata on a transit remand.

According to sub-inspector Babir Singh, additional SHO of Division Number 5 Police Station, the FIR against Gurkirat and Harkirat was filed by the Kolkata Police in June of this year. The complaint was lodged by Sohan Singh, the owner of an educational group in Kolkata, who alleged that the brothers had borrowed ₹25 crore from him but failed to repay the loan.

The complaint also mentioned that the loan was taken nearly three years ago, and despite repeated assurances, the brothers failed to return the money. An agreement had been made to repay the amount by March 2024, but after missing the deadline, the Kolkata Police registered an FIR against the brothers. The charges filed under the FIR include sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

When contacted for comments, a woman who answered Gurkirat Singh’s phone said, “We would not like to give any comments on the matter as of now.”