Ludhiana: Eight key roads to be declared ‘no-tolerance zones’ for traffic violations

In a major move to streamline urban traffic, Ludhiana Police is set to declare eight important city roads as ‘no-tolerance zones’ for any kind of traffic violations, including illegal parking and encroachments. The announcement was made by police commissioner Swapan Sharma during a ‘Sampark’ meeting held on Tuesday at the Guru Nanak Bhawan. The meeting was attended by representatives from 28 diverse city-based associations. Around 250 police personnel currently serving in non-policing roles will soon be reassigned to active field duties, say officials. (HT Photo)

The commissioner of police stated that the selected roads are currently being marked with yellow and white lane lines along with zebra crossings to ensure clarity in vehicular movement. He emphasized that these routes will witness strict enforcement of traffic norms starting this week.

To strengthen the initiative, the police have already launched an emergency response system (ERS), linking a central command-and-control centre with wireless units, PCR vans, and bikes. This system is aimed at ensuring quicker responses during emergencies and improving the overall flow of traffic.

In another key development, the commissioner informed that around 250 police personnel currently serving in non-policing roles will soon be reassigned to active field duties. Following a manpower audit, these redeployments are intended to boost police presence at major intersections, curb street crimes, and ease congestion on city roads.

The meeting saw open dialogue between the police chief and stakeholders from a wide array of sectors including commission agents, vegetable and fruit markets, electronics, dairy, schools, colleges, industries, Focal Point units, hand tools, surgical goods, sports, jewellery, truck unions, DJs and sound technicians, theatre, hotels, dhabas, religious institutions, gun dealers, auto unions, and petrol pump operators.