Ludhiana: Elderly man dies after falling into open drain

An elderly man died after sustaining serious internal injuries upon falling into an open sewage drain in Bahadurke village near Chitti Colony. The deceased, identified as Harbhajan Ram, was returning home after buying groceries when the incident occurred. Residents of Chitti Colony have expressed anger over the lack of basic civic infrastructure and demanded immediate action from the village administration for negligence. (HT Photo)

According to his son, Hardeep Kumar, the 70-year-old was walking back from the market when he accidentally fell into an uncovered sewer.

“He was carrying a bag and didn’t notice the open drain. He screamed for help, and some passersby managed to pull him out. By then, he was in severe pain,” the passerby said.

Locals immediately rushed Harbhajan to a nearby hospital, but his condition worsened due to internal abdominal injuries. Doctors found that a vein had ruptured, likely due to the impact of the fall. He was then referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, for advanced treatment.

SHO Salem Tabri police station confirmed the incident and said, “The man was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. We have registered a case, pertaining to police inquires into unnatural death.”

Residents of Chitti Colony have expressed anger over the lack of basic civic infrastructure and demanded immediate action from the village administration for negligence. “Open drains have become a death trap in our locality. If the panchayat would have remained vigilant about such drains, his death could have been prevented,” they said.