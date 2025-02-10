Ludhiana: Elderly woman, daughter-in-law assaulted, man booked

An elderly widow has accused her neighbour of forcefully entering her house, assaulting her and her daughter-in-law besides opening fire in the air to intimidate them following an argument over parking. The Dugri police have registered an FIR against the accused. Dugri police have registered an FIR against the accused. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Simar, is the son of a retired assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Jatinderpal Singh. The incident occurred in Vishal Nagar, Pakhowal Road, on February 6 and the Dugri police registered an FIR on Sunday after verifying the claims.

According to the complainant, Rano, 61, the dispute began when her daughter-in-law Sapna was alone at home and Simar allegedly barged into their house and attacked her. Later, the accused, along with his father and about 15 unidentified men, forcefully entered their home looking for her sons. When they failed to find them, the accused allegedly assaulted Rano and dragged her outside.

The woman further claimed that while fleeing, Simar fired a shot in the air to intimidate her and her family. She also alleged that the police initially delayed filing an FIR to favor the retired police officer.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, in charge of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar police post, said wedding of Simar’s sister is scheduled on February 10 and the family had organised a pre-wedding function on February 6. Since guests were arriving in their house, vehicles were parked in the street, which allegedly led to the argument between Simar and the victims over parking.

“During the investigation, we found that Simar did physically assault Sapna and her mother-in-law, but he was alone and not accompanied by any other men. CCTV footage near the location confirms this. Additionally, no evidence of gunfire was found at the scene,” said ASI Kumar.

When questioned about the delay in registered the FIR, the ASI clarified that the victims had initially delayed recording their statements. Moreover, the police conducted a preliminary investigation to verify the allegations before registering the case.

He added that an FIR under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 333 (house trespass) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.