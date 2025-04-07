Ludhiana: Electric wire thefts plague Gurdev Nagar residents

Residents of Gurdev Nagar have raised concerns over a sudden spike in thefts of electricity wires from power metres in the area. Residents allege that in just one week, three such incidents have come to light. Following the incidents, an FIR has been lodged under Section 303(2) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 at police division number 5 on Sunday against two suspects. (HT Photo)

According to officials, one of the accused named Babblu Kumar, a resident of Jawahar Nagar Camp has been arrested, while the other remains at large.

According to residents, the miscreants have been targeting the main electric supply cables connected to their homes. They reported that the thieves have been stealing copper wires from the electricity metres installed outside, disrupting the primary power supply. As a result, several homes were plunged into darkness for hours.

“When electricity didn’t return for a long time, we stepped out to check and discovered that the wires leading from the metre into the house had been cut,” said a resident. The thieves stole approximately three to four feet of wire in each case. Police reviewed nearby CCTV footage, which captured the culprits in action.

One of the victims, seeking anonymity, shared that he had to install a new cable to restore electricity, which cost him significantly and resulted in a major loss. In most cases, residents initially assumed it was a routine power cut.

However, when they noticed that electricity was available in other homes, they became suspicious and inspected their metres, only to find the wires missing.

Locals alleged that the culprits are junkies who target copper wires, which can be sold for around ₹ 300.

These individuals allegedly commit the thefts to fund their addiction, usually striking in the early morning or late at night. Apart from the inconvenience, residents have also raised concerns about the risk of electrocution due to the exposed wires.

Daljeet Singh, executive engineer (XEN) of Aggar Nagar, confirmed the incidents.

“This is the third time in a week that we’ve received complaints of copper wire theft in Gurdev Nagar. We received complaints from residents on March 26, April 4, and April 5, where the electricity wires connected to metres were cut and stolen. After receiving the complaints, we reconnected the wires to restore the supply at the earliest.”

Station house officer (SHO) Balwant Singh stated, “We have arrested a 23-year-old accused named Bablu Kumar and are making efforts to nab the other accused. I have asked my team to remain vigilant in the area to combat such offences.”