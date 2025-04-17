Ludhiana: Emergency response command centre unified for better management

In a push to improve emergency response and public safety, Ludhiana commissionerate police has announced the integration of its Safe City camera network, wireless communications, district control centre, and 112 helpline into a single, unified command centre. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma during an inspection of the safe city camera network in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma, while inspecting the Safe City surveillance system at Police Lines, said the move will streamline operations and ensure quicker response time to road accidents, traffic bottlenecks, and street-level crime. By bringing these scattered units under one roof, the department aims to improve coordination, reduce delays, and boost efficiency.

As part of the integration, additional personnel will be deployed and a structured duty roster will be implemented to ensure round-the-clock vigilance. The initiative will also see enhanced collaboration between traffic in-charges, PCR units, and control room staff to handle emergencies seamlessly.

“This unified system is designed to ensure immediate police intervention in case of emergencies like accidents, crimes, protests, or sudden traffic jams,” Sharma said.

Commissioner stated that the strength of personnel at the Safe City Control Room, currently around 65, will soon be increased to 100 to enhance monitoring and emergency response capabilities. He further revealed that GPS devices will be installed in police vehicles in the near future, allowing the control room to dispatch the nearest available team swiftly during emergencies. Sharma added that the integrated system is expected to be fully streamlined within the next 20 days.