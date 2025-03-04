Ludhiana: Equipment missing, railway station officials rely on ‘gut feeling’ to enforce weight norms

The officials and staffers at the railway station continue to work without any weighing apparatus for luggage, relying on estimations and cursory looks to enforce weight limit norms for luggage. Commuters say the excess luggage blocks the aisle of the trains. (MANISH/HT)

Though guidelines on how much luggage a passenger can carry, which vary depending on the ticket, are in place, there is no equipment at the station or aboard the trains to weigh bags.

According to Firozpur division divisional chief inspector of tickets Sanjeev Sharma, 35 kg luggage is allowed in general class, 40 kg in sleeper and 50 kg weight is permitted to be carried in air-conditioned coaches. He said that any passenger carrying bags beyond the prescribed weight limits needs to pay a fee and get it moved to the luggage bogey, which is at the back of every train.

Sharma said the fines for not doing so vary depending on the excess weight and the distance a passenger is travelling, adding that in 2024, the division earned nearly ₹17 lakh through such fines.

He said that though some ticket inspectors buy their own weighing equipment, most staff make do without it. “They should be given the necessary equipment to ensure norms can be implemented,” he said.

“For now, ticket checking staff depend on estimation by looking at luggage. If it is some businessman carrying merchandise, we ask for the bill to determine the weight,” Sharma added. He pointed out that there was weighing equipment at the station a ‘long time ago’, but it was phased out over time because of low use.

Commuters expressed concern over the lack of enforcement, pointing to the recent Delhi railway station stampede as an example of how extra luggage can impede movement if such a situation was to ever occur.

In the stampede at the New Delhi railway station on February 15, 18 people lost their lives and several others were injured.

“If a similar thing (Delhi stampede) was to happen again, I think it would be hard to get off the trains with the passage blocked by the luggage,” said Abhishek Mehta, a commuter.

The passengers said the extra luggage adds to the inconvenience while travelling. “It is hard to sit properly. People bring in luggage and keep it in the middle of the seats, leaving no leg room. It is also tough to make our way to a toilet,” said Reet Sandhu, another commuter.