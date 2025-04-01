Ludhiana: Ex-minister Ashu writes to ECI over alleged voter list manipulation

The Punjab Congress working president and former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the manipulation of electoral voter list by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led state government in the Ludhiana West assembly constituency due for byelections. Ashu claimed that the government aims at registering thousands of fake voters (HT Photo)

In a letter to ECI, Ashu alleged that the AAP government has started the dubious process of deleting the names from the voter lists summarily and arbitrarily without giving any chance to the concerned voters.

He said he had enclosed voice recording of an additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Ludhiana, giving instructions to the booth level officers (BLOs) to fill the Form 7 for deleting the names from the voter lists.

The former minister claimed that most of the BLOs have refused to do so. “It is learnt that the district administration has now been using their IDs to summarily delete the voters’ names,” he alleged.

“Correspondingly, the local administration, on the instructions of the AAP government is making fresh votes,” he said, while observing, “this is being apparently done to neutralise the impact of deleting a massive number of voters.”

Ashu disclosed that the government aims at registering thousands of fake voters. He said, to ensure that the number of voters does not shoot up substantially, it is trying to first delete the voters’ names and then add fresh ones, which obviously it wants to manipulate later.

The senior Congress leader urged the commission that if and when any bulk addition of names in the voter list is done, it may be thoroughly cross checked to prevent unauthorised addition in the voter list, which the AAP government is keen to do.

He also sought strict action against the erring officials who are going out of way to please the ruling party.