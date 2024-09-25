Ludhiana: Factory manager booked for embezzling 30 lakh

The Focal Point police booked a manager for allegedly embezzling ₹30 lakh from a factory. The factory owner alleged that the accused deleted sale and purchase data from the factory’s e-mail account. The Focal Point police booked a manager for allegedly embezzling ₹ 30 lakh from a factory. (HT File)

The accused was identified as Satnam Singh of Satguru Nagar, Daba-Lohara Road.

The first-information report (FIR) was registered following a statement of Rajat Kumar, the owner of Balaji Enterprises, Phase 6, Focal Point. He is a resident of Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.

In his complaint, Kumar said the accused was working as the manager in the factory and used to take care of the sales and purchases.

The complainant alleged he found discrepancies in the materials and on scanning the records of 2024, he uncovered an embezzlement of ₹30 lakh.

He alleged that accused Satnam fled on finding out that he had been exposed. He took away the mobile phone of the factory and deleted the records of sales and purchases.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 316 (4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused. A hunt is on to arrest him, the ASI added.