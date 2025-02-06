Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana family moves back into sealed home, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 06, 2025 05:36 AM IST

They said the company had sealed the property over non-payment of dues and found that the family had moved back into the house during a routine inspection

A Noorwala Road family was booked on house trespass charges after they allegedly moved back into their home that had been sealed by a loan company, officials said.

Shaukeen said the company had sanctioned a loan of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.2 lakh in August 2015 to Yadav Fabrics, a firm owned by the accused (Representational image)
Shaukeen said the company had sanctioned a loan of 17.2 lakh in August 2015 to Yadav Fabrics, a firm owned by the accused (Representational image)

They said the company had sealed the property over non-payment of dues and found that the family had moved back into the house during a routine inspection.

The Jodhewal police registered the first-information report (FIR) after a complaint by one Atul Shaukeen, manager of the loan company.

Police identified the accused as Pradeep Yadav, Pramod Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Raj Dev Yadav, all residents of Dashmeshpuri Colony, Noorwala Road.

Shaukeen said the company had sanctioned a loan of 17.2 lakh in August 2015 to Yadav Fabrics, a firm owned by the accused. He said that after repeated failures to pay the loan instalments, the bank sealed the property.

The complainant alleged that during a recent inspection, officials found that the sealed house was reopened, and the accused family was residing there despite the foreclosure. The complainant said that the accused had trespassed into the property, which legally belonged to the loan company, and were living there illegally.

Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur, investigating officer, said the case was registered under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house trespass), 453 (lurking house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On