Ludhiana family moves back into sealed home, booked

A Noorwala Road family was booked on house trespass charges after they allegedly moved back into their home that had been sealed by a loan company, officials said. Shaukeen said the company had sanctioned a loan of ₹ 17.2 lakh in August 2015 to Yadav Fabrics, a firm owned by the accused (Representational image)

They said the company had sealed the property over non-payment of dues and found that the family had moved back into the house during a routine inspection.

The Jodhewal police registered the first-information report (FIR) after a complaint by one Atul Shaukeen, manager of the loan company.

Police identified the accused as Pradeep Yadav, Pramod Yadav, Poonam Yadav and Raj Dev Yadav, all residents of Dashmeshpuri Colony, Noorwala Road.

Shaukeen said the company had sanctioned a loan of ₹17.2 lakh in August 2015 to Yadav Fabrics, a firm owned by the accused. He said that after repeated failures to pay the loan instalments, the bank sealed the property.

The complainant alleged that during a recent inspection, officials found that the sealed house was reopened, and the accused family was residing there despite the foreclosure. The complainant said that the accused had trespassed into the property, which legally belonged to the loan company, and were living there illegally.

Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur, investigating officer, said the case was registered under sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house trespass), 453 (lurking house trespass) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).