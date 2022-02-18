Ludhiana |Finance department releases funds after court attaches DEO’s salary

Days after the court’s order to attach district education officer’s (DEO) salary for failure to pay 9% interest against delay in releasing retirement funds to a former block primary education officer, the finance department, on Thursday, released the long-simmering bills.

The move comes a day before the DEO was supposed to appear before a local court after being summoned to appear in person and her salary being attached by the court.

The DEO will still have to appear before the court on February 18.

“The block officials after completing formalities will send the funds to the local treasury office that will further deposit the retirement funds directly in the account of the applicant in next two days,” said a local education department’s official.

HT on Thursday reported that the court of Harsimranjit Singh, civil judge (senior division), Ludhiana, had summoned the DEO on February 18 to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against her, since despite the DEO submitting an undertaking dated December 15,2021, the department failed to release the benefits.

The order of salary attachment was pronounced against the plea submitted by the counsel of the applicant, Rajwinder Kaur, who said that the amount had not been cleared by the department. Meanwhile, Bhagwant Singh, counsel for the judgment debtors, said the bill submitted in the treasury could not be cleared due to some objections.

The officials in the education department had blamed the finance department for the delay.

The Case

Rajwant Kaur retired from the local education department in 2017 as BPEO. According to her petition, the department delayed the release of her retirement benefits and funds, following which she sought interest for the same.

Last year, the court ordered the education department to pay her 9% interest. After the department failed to comply with the orders, the court on October 13, 2021, issued a warrant of property attachment to the education department.

The counsel for the respondents on October 29, 2021 submitted an affidavit in the court agreeing to pay the interest to the applicant. The department sought more time to make the payment, but failed to do so.