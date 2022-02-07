Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at hosiery unit after short-circuit
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | Fire breaks out at hosiery unit after short-circuit

A fire broke out on the third floor of hosiery-cum-residential unit near Basti Jodhewal area in Ludhiana on Sunday afternoon
The hosiery unit in Ludhiana was closed and it is suspected that fluctuations in the power supply triggered a short circuit in the hosiery unit, following which the fire broke out. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped Sardar Nagar after a fire broke out on the third floor of hosiery-cum-residential unit near Basti Jodhewal area on Sunday afternoon.

A woman, who was present inside the residential portion of the building, had a narrow escape as she managed to come out in time.

The hosiery unit was closed and it is suspected that fluctuations in the power supply triggered a short circuit in the hosiery unit, following which the fire broke out.

Sub-fire officer (SFO) Atish Rai said, “The fire brigade received an alert at around 3pm and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The flames were restricted to one floor only and the firefighting operation continued for two hours. No casualty was reported.”

