Ludhiana: Five injured as car overturns near Khanna

A speeding SUV carrying five students lost control and overturned near Beeja Chowk on the national highway on Monday afternoon. The accident left all five injured. Two of them have been admitted to Khanna civil hospital. The other three received first aid at the scene from the Road Safety Force. The injured students have been identified as Navnoor Singh, a resident of Jargari, and Harjot Singh, a resident of Ghudani Khurd. The mishap site near Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the Road Safety Force, the team received an alert from the control room about a car that had overturned and fallen into a trench near Beeja Chowk. The rescue team immediately rushed to the spot where passersby had already pulled the five students out of the vehicle. Two of them had sustained severe injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the students attended a private school near Beeja and had come to school in an XUV for a farewell party. On their way back home, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which first mounted the footpath and then flipped into a trench.

Passersby helped rescue the students, while the Road Safety Force informed the school administration and their parents about the accident. Further investigations are underway.