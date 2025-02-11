Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Five injured as car overturns near Khanna

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Feb 11, 2025 05:14 AM IST

According to ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the Road Safety Force, the team received an alert from the control room about a car that had overturned and fallen into a trench near Beeja Chowk

A speeding SUV carrying five students lost control and overturned near Beeja Chowk on the national highway on Monday afternoon. The accident left all five injured. Two of them have been admitted to Khanna civil hospital. The other three received first aid at the scene from the Road Safety Force. The injured students have been identified as Navnoor Singh, a resident of Jargari, and Harjot Singh, a resident of Ghudani Khurd.

The mishap site near Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)
The mishap site near Khanna on Monday. (HT Photo)

According to ASI Sukhwinder Singh of the Road Safety Force, the team received an alert from the control room about a car that had overturned and fallen into a trench near Beeja Chowk. The rescue team immediately rushed to the spot where passersby had already pulled the five students out of the vehicle. Two of them had sustained severe injuries.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the students attended a private school near Beeja and had come to school in an XUV for a farewell party. On their way back home, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which first mounted the footpath and then flipped into a trench.

Passersby helped rescue the students, while the Road Safety Force informed the school administration and their parents about the accident. Further investigations are underway.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On