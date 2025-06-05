Ludhiana: Five peddlers held with 60g heroin, ammunition

The Salem Tabri police have arrested five accused of drug peddling and seized 60 grams of heroin, a country made .32 bore pistol with live ammunition, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, among others on Tuesday in two different cases. The accused in Ludhiana police custody. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Sameer Verma, during a patrolling on National Highway near Jalandhar Bypass on Tuesday, the police team spotted a suspicious couple riding a motorcycle. Acting on suspicion, police stopped the vehicle and conducted a search and recovered 60 grams of heroin, a .32 bore desi pistol, two live cartridges, one magazine, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Davinder Singh alias Ganji, around 23-year-old and unemployed, residing at Khajoor Chowk, Salem Tabri, and Kuldeep Kaur, approximately 42-year-old, a homemaker from the same area. According to police records, both Davinder Singh and Kuldeep Kaur have previous criminal records related to narcotics.

Police said that cases have been registered against them under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Salem Tabri Police Station.

On the same day, Salem Tabri police, acting on a specific tip-off, also apprehended three known repeat offenders identified as Hunny Sethi, 27, Viney, 26, and Bobby Kumar, 25, near Hussainpura Cut area, Ludhiana.

Further, the ADCP added that the accused, who have previous records of involvement in theft and criminal mischief, were found riding stolen vehicles: a motorcycle without registration number and a scooter also lacking a number plate.

Police seized both vehicles, nine mobile phones of various brands, and an iron sickle believed to be used in their illegal activities.

The accused individuals have several previous cases registered against them. A fresh FIR has been registered against the trio at Salem Tabri Police Station under Section 303(2) (punishment for theft) and 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).