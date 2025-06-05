Search Search
Thursday, Jun 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Five peddlers held with 60g heroin, ammunition

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 05, 2025 06:02 AM IST

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Sameer Verma, during a patrolling on National Highway near Jalandhar Bypass on Tuesday, the police team spotted a suspicious couple riding a motorcycle

The Salem Tabri police have arrested five accused of drug peddling and seized 60 grams of heroin, a country made .32 bore pistol with live ammunition, stolen motorcycles, mobile phones, among others on Tuesday in two different cases.

The accused in Ludhiana police custody. (HT Photo)
The accused in Ludhiana police custody. (HT Photo)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Sameer Verma, during a patrolling on National Highway near Jalandhar Bypass on Tuesday, the police team spotted a suspicious couple riding a motorcycle. Acting on suspicion, police stopped the vehicle and conducted a search and recovered 60 grams of heroin, a .32 bore desi pistol, two live cartridges, one magazine, and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The accused has been identified as Davinder Singh alias Ganji, around 23-year-old and unemployed, residing at Khajoor Chowk, Salem Tabri, and Kuldeep Kaur, approximately 42-year-old, a homemaker from the same area. According to police records, both Davinder Singh and Kuldeep Kaur have previous criminal records related to narcotics.

Police said that cases have been registered against them under Sections 21, 61, and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act at Salem Tabri Police Station.

On the same day, Salem Tabri police, acting on a specific tip-off, also apprehended three known repeat offenders identified as Hunny Sethi, 27, Viney, 26, and Bobby Kumar, 25, near Hussainpura Cut area, Ludhiana.

Further, the ADCP added that the accused, who have previous records of involvement in theft and criminal mischief, were found riding stolen vehicles: a motorcycle without registration number and a scooter also lacking a number plate.

Police seized both vehicles, nine mobile phones of various brands, and an iron sickle believed to be used in their illegal activities.

The accused individuals have several previous cases registered against them. A fresh FIR has been registered against the trio at Salem Tabri Police Station under Section 303(2) (punishment for theft) and 304 (snatching) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Five peddlers held with 60g heroin, ammunition
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On