Ludhiana: Gangster injured in encounter, arrested

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) arrested a person allegedly involved in the sensational murder of social media influencer Kartik Baggan, bringing a major breakthrough in the case that had rocked the city on August 23. This is the fourth arrest in this case. The accused, identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky Nihang, a close associate of gangsters Donny Ball and Munn Ghanshyampuria, had been on the run for nearly one-and-a-half month after Baggan was gunned down in Ludhiana. Accused Gurpreet Singh under treatment at the Jagraon civil hospital on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to police, the accused was passing through Bangsipura in Sidhwan Bet on his bike when the AGTF team led by inspector Bikramjit Singh tried to intercept him. On being challenged, Gurpreet Singh alias Vicky Nihang opened fire at the cops, officials said. The bullet hit the police vehicle on the windshield. In the retaliatory fire, he was shot twice in the leg. He was immediately shifted to the Jagraon civil hospital.

Inspector Hira Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Sidhwan Bet police station, said the accused fired multiple rounds, one of which hit the windshield of the police vehicle. From the accused, police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges and a motorcycle.

“The accused has a past criminal record. He was earlier arrested in January 2025 in SAS Nagar with two illegal foreign-made pistols. Initial probe shows he was acting under the directions of his handlers based abroad,” SHO Hira Singh said.

The police had earlier arrested three men, including Amandeep Singh alias Sam, Gurvinder Singh alias Gautam and Sahil, in connection with the murder — one from Ludhiana and two from Hazur Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra. Gurpreet’s arrest is the fourth in the case, though five more accused remain absconding.

The police said Gurpreet and his associates killed Baggan due to a bitter rivalry. On August 10, Baggan had a heated altercation with one of the accused, Sam, over bike parking. The quarrel escalated into threats on social media. Less than two weeks later, Baggan was ambushed and shot dead in Ludhiana. Baggan, a rising social media influencer, was also the only son of his family.