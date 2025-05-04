Ludhiana: Gangster ‘opens fire at cops’, shot in thigh

An accused, reportedly linked to Canada-based gangster Davinderpal Singh alias Gopi Lahoria, opened fire on a police team during a weapon recovery operation, triggering retaliation during which he suffered a bullet injury in his thigh, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Sooraj, 22, of EWS Colony, allegedly fired two rounds at officials using the very pistol he led the police team to recover, officials said. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma with other officials at the crime scene in Bagga Kalan village on Saturday. (HT Photo)

This is the second incident in the past three days when the police had to open fire at “criminals”. The incident stems from an earlier case on April 22, when a group of youths fired gunshots outside the house of Tony Chauhan, 19, a resident of Swatantar Nagar. The shooting, believed to be a result of a rivalry over Instagram reels, led to the arrest of five persons — Manish, 22, of Guru Arjun Dev Nagar, Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, 23, of Khanpur village, Shivam alias Golu, 20, of Uttarakhand, Bablu Verma alias Stay Boy, 22, of Giaspura, and Sooraj.

Police commissioner Swapan Sharma confirmed that the accused were linked to the Gopi Lahoria gang. “We have recovered one revolver, two pistols and 29 live cartridges so far. The motorcycle used in the Swatantar Nagar firing was also seized,” he said.

He added that the police on Saturday morning took Sooraj to Bagga Kalan for the recovery of another pistol. “After recovering the weapon, Sooraj suddenly fired two shots. One bullet pierced through the turban of a head constable, narrowly missing him. In the crossfire, Sooraj was hit in the thigh,” said the commissioner of police.

The police have since registered a fresh FIR against Sooraj for attempted murder of police personnel. Further, he added that the investigations have revealed that the accused were in direct contact with gangster Gopi Lahoria through a virtual number.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said, “These gangs operate from abroad and target vulnerable youth through social media platforms to make them join their networks.”

When asked about the source of the weapons, ADCP Brar said the firearms were procured from Madhya Pradesh. “We are still interrogating the accused to uncover the full funding trail,” he added.

Criminal history

The police also highlighted the criminal backgrounds of the accused. Sooraj and his aides were previously booked for attacking PCR cops in New Subhash Nagar in November 2024. Deepak Kumar alias Deepu has three cases related to murder attempt and one case under the Arms Act pending against him. The case underscores the growing influence of foreign-based gangsters on local youth and raises concerns over the ease of access to illegal arms.

On May 1, the Ludhiana police arrested a member of gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa alias Landa Harike after an exchange of fire near Sahibana village during early morning action. The accused was critically injured and rushed to a hospital. He was wanted by the police in a case of opening fire at the house of gangster Puneet Bains in Janakpuri on April 20.