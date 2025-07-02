Ludhiana gears up for tree plantation drive to boost green cover

In a bid to expand Ludhiana’s green cover, the district administration, in collaboration with the forest department, is set to roll out a large-scale tree plantation drive this month. ADC Amarjit Bains during a discussion with the heads of various departments regarding plantation drive in the district in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

At a review meeting held at Bachat Bhawan, additional deputy commissioner (rural development) Amarjit Bains called on various departments to actively participate in the campaign. He directed them to submit lists of sapling varieties and to appoint nodal officers to ensure proper planting and maintenance.

The initiative will draw saplings from 14 government-run nurseries in the district, offering a mix of fruit-bearing, ornamental and shade-giving trees. These will be planted along roadsides, on panchayat land, near village ponds, at schools, healthcare centres, and even on tubewell sites and vacant plots owned by government departments.

IAS officer (under training) Pragati Rani also addressed the meeting, stressing the need for genuine commitment to increase the region’s green cover. “It’s a collective responsibility, and we must all put in sincere efforts,” she said.

Bains urged all departments to take ownership of their planting targets and highlighted the crucial role of trees in purifying air, preserving water and soil, and curbing pollution. He encouraged the youth to step up as environmental ambassadors to help build a “green, clean, and pollution-free Ludhiana.”

Residents interested in planting saplings can collect them from any of the district’s nurseries. For assistance, they may contact Abhishek Sharma at 8198081888 for Doraha and Khanna nurseries, Manpreet Singh at 8728900384 for Dhamot Nursery, Neeraj Kumar at 9855508088 for Aligarh Nursery, Kulwinder Kumar at 8728000837 for Akhara Nursery, Lovepreet Kaur at 7031999992 for Sidhwan Bet Nursery, and Avtar Singh at 9814100098 for Sudhar Nursery. In the Mattewara Range, Jasvir Singh (9855100186) and Mohammad Mustafa (8014077771) can be contacted for Mattewara and Salempur nurseries, respectively. For the Ludhiana Range, Balwinder Singh at 7526968214 and Sandeep Singh at 8146120001 are the points of contact for Baddowal and Jugiana nurseries. In Samrala, residents can reach out to Sunil Kamboj at 9877201862 for the Samrala Nursery, Ekam Singh at 9855466653 for Garhi Nursery, and Jaspreet Singh at 9878030929 for Mand Sukhewal Nursery.

“This is a crucial step toward a healthier environment,” Bains said. “Planting trees is not just symbolic—it’s essential for our survival and the planet’s well-being.”