Ludhiana general observer reviews security at ‘critical’ booths

The security arrangements were reviewed at the critical polling stations falling under Atam Nagar assembly segment of Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency by the general observer Divya Mittal on Wednesday. General observer Divya Mittal reviewing security at ‘critical’ polling stations of Atam Nagar in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

According to the release, Mittal was accompanied by Atam Nagar assembly segment assistant returning officer (ARO), Paramdeep Singh and assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal. They inspected the critical polling stations established in Narayana E-techno School, Urban Estate Dugri and Shri Vivekanand Swarg Ashram in Model Town Extension.

Mittal enquired about the deployment of security personnel, transportation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the facilities for the staff and voters in the polling stations. Directions were issued to ensure drinking water and toilet facilities for the voters. She also asked the officials to ensure action against the persons causing vulnerability in the area to maintain law and order.

Mittal also directed the ARO to visit vulnerable pockets in the assembly segment and talk to the residents and build confidence among the voters. The aim is to ensure that people participate in the democratic process without any sort of fear or pressure, the general observer added.

ARO Singh said that working on the directions of district election officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney, elaborate arrangements are being made at all the polling stations to facilitate the voters. The administration will ensure sheds, fans, lemonade and sweetened water for the voters, the ARO added.

Mittal also inspected the working of a Static Surveillance Team (SST) in Gurdev Nagar. In total, 126 SSTs have been deputed. These teams have been taking up vehicle checking drives and ensuring the enforcement of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the district. Mittal directed the SST team members to keep a record of the vehicles being checked by them. Also, a proper record should be maintained of the things and seizures which are caught during the surveillance, she added.

Mittal inspects mini secretariat C & D strong room

The general observer Divya Mittal on Wednesday conducted an inspection at the Counting and Dispatch (C & D) strong room established at the mini secretariat. The C&D strong room is the place where the defective Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are stored by the administration. She was accompanied by assistant commissioner (UT) Kritika Goyal among other officials of the administration. Mittal directed the staff to ensure proper security arrangements at the site, including CCTV cameras and deployment of police. Mittal also directed the officials to keep a vigil around the strong rooms across the district. The senior officials should conduct regular checking of security arrangements, so that the election process is completed smoothly and peacefully, she added.

Randomisation of reserved EVMs held

The supplementary randomisation of reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was conducted in the presence of representatives from different political parties at the District Administrative Complex on Wednesday. The process was supervised by general observer Divya Mittal, and district election officer Sakshi Sawhney in accordance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI). Sawhney said that during the process, supplementary randomisation of reserved Ballot Units, Control Units, and VVPATs for the Ludhiana Parliamentary constituency was carried out using dedicated software. Each assembly segment was allocated an additional 20% of the required number of EVMs for use during the polls, as there are 43 contesting candidates. The DEO also detailed the representatives of the political parties about the randomisation of reserved 591 EVMs. A total of 2,921 polling booths will be set up in the assembly constituencies of the district, and EVMs as well as VVPAT machines will be installed based on this allocation, the DEO added.