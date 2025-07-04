Ludhiana: Giaspura school staff questioned over missing 182-quintal wheat, rice

An inquiry team on Wednesday questioned the former head teacher, along with mid-day meal workers and staff of Government Primary School, Giaspura, in connection with over 180 quintals of missing wheat and rice. Acting on the orders of the Punjab Mid Day Meal Society, inquiry officer Varinder Brar led the team that scrutinised school records. The process lasted for over 10 hours, officials said. The issue surfaced last y ear when it was found that 85 quintals of wheat and 97 quintals of rice, meant to feed schoolchildren, had vanished. (HT Photo)

The issue surfaced when it was found that 85 quintals of wheat and 97 quintals of rice, meant to feed schoolchildren, had vanished. Records showed the grains were delivered on October 23 last year, but staff members revealed the supplies never arrived despite receipts being issued to the vendor. By December, the school ran out of wheat, forcing officials to take action.

Frustrated by the “lack of progress” in earlier investigations, officiating head teacher Sukhdhir Sekhon wrote to the chief minister’s office, demanding a thorough probe. “Three members of the inquiry team visited the school on Wednesday and questioned the staff about the issue and the student enrolment numbers from the previous year,” said Sekhon.

In January, district education officer (elementary) Ravinder Kaur ordered an initial inquiry after noticing the mismatch between the recorded stock and actual supplies. The investigation had established that not only the grains were missing, the school’s storeroom was far too small to store such massive quantities, fueling suspicions of embezzlement.

On May 7, the DEO submitted a detailed report to higher authorities, recommending strict action against the former head teacher and other staff members allegedly involved. Brar, who serves as general manager of the PM Poshan scheme, said that the second phase of the investigation would begin next week as some teachers were on deputation and have yet to give their statements. The final report will be submitted after all testimonies are recorded.