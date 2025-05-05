Ludhiana girl Japleen clinches 3 gold medals in skating at 68th National School Games

Japleen Kaur, a 17-year-old student of Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar, has made Punjab proud by bagging three gold medals at the 68th National School Games held in New Delhi from April 30 to May 3. Japleen Kaur (middle) among other players during the 68th National School Games in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Representing Punjab’s Roller-Skating Team, Japleen dominated the competition with victories in the track 500m, 1,000m, and 3,000m road races. Her performance earned her the prestigious Komal Khatri Award for being the best female skater of the event.

Japleen’s journey in roller skating began in 2016 under the mentorship of coach JS Dhaliwal. Since 2018, she has represented Punjab in national-level tournaments, building an impressive medal tally over the years. Recently, she clinched two bronze medals at the Senior National Roller-Skating Championship held in Mysore in December 2024. She also won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals at the Junior National Championships in Chennai, along with another bronze at the National School Games in Satna, Madhya Pradesh in April 2024.

Her talent has placed her among the probables for the Indian team heading to the 20th Asian Roller-Skating Championship in South Korea. She also took part in the selection trials for the 2022 Asian Games in China and represented Punjab at the 36th National Games in Ahmedabad.

Japleen’s mother, Kirti Soni, shared that her daughter began skating in Class UKG. “We introduced skating in her life to keep her away from too much television. It started as a hobby and slowly became a passion. Her father was a table tennis player, so sports run in the family,” she said. Meanwhile, other players from Ludhiana also bagged medals in various events.

Vansh Rawat impressed with two gold medals in the Track 1,000m and Road 1 Lap race, along with a bronze in the Track 500+D. Armaan added to the tally with a silver in the Track 500+D and two bronzes in the Track 1,000m and Road 1 Lap race. Kumud Jain secured a silver in the Track 1,000m and a bronze in the Road 3,000m race.