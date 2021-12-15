Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana girl Namya Joshi gets Global Child Prodigy Award
chandigarh news

Ludhiana girl Namya Joshi gets Global Child Prodigy Award

Namya Joshi, a Class 9 student of Sat Paul Mittal School, Ludhiana, was on Wednesday selected as one of the top 100 child prodigies across the globe and awarded with the Global Child Prodigy Award (GCPA) 2022
Ludhiana’s Namya Joshi, recipient of the Global Child Prodigy Award.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Namya Joshi, a Class 9 student of Sat Paul Mittal School, was on Wednesday selected as one of the top 100 child prodigies across the globe and awarded with the Global Child Prodigy Award (GCPA) 2022.

Namya was selected for her work under the category of technology. Earlier this year, she was honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Paruskar and also got selected for top 20 (U-20 category) awards by White Canvas India along with Brainfeed Education magazine. She is also endowed with Youngest Diana Award.

GCPA aims to recognise and award top 100 child prodigies across the globe annually. The award ceremony will be held in the last week of February in Dubai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP