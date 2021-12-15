Ludhiana girl Namya Joshi gets Global Child Prodigy Award

Namya Joshi, a Class 9 student of Sat Paul Mittal School, was on Wednesday selected as one of the top 100 child prodigies across the globe and awarded with the Global Child Prodigy Award (GCPA) 2022.

Namya was selected for her work under the category of technology. Earlier this year, she was honoured with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Paruskar and also got selected for top 20 (U-20 category) awards by White Canvas India along with Brainfeed Education magazine. She is also endowed with Youngest Diana Award.

GCPA aims to recognise and award top 100 child prodigies across the globe annually. The award ceremony will be held in the last week of February in Dubai.