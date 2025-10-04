Ludhiana: GLADA employee held for barber’s murder

Two days after the murder of a 19-year-old salon owner, Himanshu, in Mundian, the police have arrested Gulshan Singh, a Class-IV employee of the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA). The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Himanshu, along with his brother, was sitting at their family-run barber shop. Gulshan allegedly pulled out an illegal pistol and shot Himanshu in the head from point-blank range, killing him on the spot. The incident occurred on Thursday evening when Himanshu, along with his brother, was sitting at their family-run barber shop. (HT Photo for representation)

Police investigations revealed that the act stemmed from a petty dispute of just ₹50. Gulshan had earlier taken a haircut at Himanshu’s shop but allegedly refused to pay the amount despite repeated reminders. On Thursday, the accused turned up at the shop and asked Himanshu to handover his tiffin to him stating that he is feeling famished. Himanshu refused to give him the meal and asked for the dues, the heated argument turned fatal.

Inspector Balwinder Kaur, station house officer (SHO) at the Jamalpur police station, confirmed Gulshan’s arrest and recovery of the murder weapon. “The accused has been arrested and the illegal pistol has been seized. We are also tracing the persons from whom he procured the weapon,” she said.

The officer added that during questioning, Gulshan claimed he had not intended to kill Himanshu. “The accused stated that he only wanted to threaten the victim. He said he had removed the magazine from the pistol, but one bullet remained in the chamber which fired and fatally hit Himanshu,” Inspector Kaur said.