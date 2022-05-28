Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene

Published on May 28, 2022 08:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students.

The chief guest on the occasion was Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation.

The students learnt about the importance of good menstrual health and were told about biological process and myths surrounding it. They also learnt that standard sanitary napkins are detrimental to the environment, so cloth based napkins are a viable alternative.

A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.

