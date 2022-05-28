Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene
To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students.
The chief guest on the occasion was Surabhi Malik, deputy commissioner of Ludhiana. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation.
The students learnt about the importance of good menstrual health and were told about biological process and myths surrounding it. They also learnt that standard sanitary napkins are detrimental to the environment, so cloth based napkins are a viable alternative.
A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday. “The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.
78 lakh bought train tickets online in May
MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May. The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020. There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.
Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.
Pune hospital study shows oral sildenafil more effective than injection for pulmonary hypertension among kids
Pune: A study carried out by Bharati Hospital, Pune, and published in international science journal BMC, shows that oral drug sildenafil is as effective as IV sildenafil (injection) and has less side effects. The drug is mainly used to treat hypertension among newborns and costs 500 times less than its injection alternative. Doctors said that every five-six babies out of 1,000 reported deaths in the country are due to pulmonary hypertension.
Ludhiana: 1.1k school athletes participate in trials for sports wing
A total of 1,177 athletes from local government schools participated in trials held by the state sports department at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, for admission to various sports wings in the district. While 717 players participated in the trials for on Friday, a total 460 players participated on Saturday. There are 400 seats in the sports wings of Ludhiana and according to officials, the selected students will get ₹100-200 each per day for food.
