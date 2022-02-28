Ludhiana | Government employees await election duty allowance
Despite the orders of district’s deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer for the release of the election duty allowance to the election staff deputed in Punjab assembly elections, many government employees are yet to get money in their accounts.
According to the employees, many didn’t get any allowance in the last elections too.
Tehal Singh, a government teacher, who was appointed as presiding officer at a polling booth in Guru Gobind Singh Senior Secondary School, Rahon Road, said the presiding officers deputed in Ludhiana East constituency are still awaiting the election allowance, while those deputed in the other constituencies received cash money at the end of the elections on February 20.
Tehal further said the officers were requested to transfer the money on the election day itself, but to no avail.
As per the orders of the DC Varinder Kumar Sharma dated February 16, all the returning officers (RO) were directed to transfer money in the accounts of presiding officers, polling officers, assistant presiding officers, micro-observers and supervisors.
While presiding officers were to get ₹2,400, APRO’s and the polling officers were to get ₹1,800. DC ordered the RO’s to pay RS 1,150 and ₹1,500 to micro-observers and supervisors respectively.
Meanwhile, Ankur Mahindroo, returning officer of Ludhiana East and joint commissioner of municipal corporation, Ludhiana said, “A few returning officers paid in cash, while a few including me are going to pay through bank transfers. I have already written to the bank and the money will be transferred to their accounts this week for sure. There is no question of not paying the government employees.”
