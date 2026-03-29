Ludhiana: Government schools in district see over 90% turnout at parent-teacher meet

Government schools witnessed an overwhelming turnout on Saturday as a Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) was held across the district, drawing thousands of parents keen to review their children’s academic progress and engage with new initiatives. Parents interacting with the teachers at a government school in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

A key highlight of the meeting was the rollout of an automated SMS alert system under MIS 2.0. Under the initiative, parents will receive alerts if their child remains absent for three consecutive days, enabling timely intervention and improved attendance tracking.

During the meeting, teachers shared students’ annual performance reports and apprised parents of school activities. They also demonstrated a dedicated mobile application used for marking attendance of both students and staff.

The PTM, held after final examinations, recorded notably high participation. Vishwakirat Kahlon, principal of School of Eminence, Model Town, said 93.5% of parents attended the meet, while the School of Eminence, Jawahar Nagar, reported an even higher turnout of 94.6%.

Jagjit Singh Mann, head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said over 85% of parents participated at the session, noting that post-exam meetings typically see strong attendance.

Schools used the platform to encourage enrolment for the upcoming academic session and urged parents to remain actively involved in their children’s education. The parents were also informed about the HPV vaccination drive for 14-year-old girls and above, with a target of full coverage by April.

Orientation sessions under the Hunar Sikhya programme were conducted for Class 10 students and parents to promote skill-based education, while parents were advised to monitor screen time and support learning at home.

The event concluded with schools collecting feedback and officials directing institutions to document proceedings at block and district levels.