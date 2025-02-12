Ludhiana government schools struggle with debt, await funds under Smart School Project

The Smart School Project, which aimed to transform 74 government schools in the district, has hit a major roadblock. Despite assurances of financial support in 2023, only 20% of the promised funds have been released, leaving schools struggling with mounting debts. A classroom of a government senior secondary school where development work was done, in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

According to an official letter issued in November 2023, funds were sanctioned under the “Repair and maintenance of infrastructure in existing government schools” scheme. A grant of ₹1 lakh per classroom was allocated to 47 primary schools and 27 senior secondary schools, covering three classrooms per primary school, five in high schools, and seven in middle and senior secondary schools. However, the bulk of the funds remain undistributed, forcing schools to bear the financial burden.

A senior secondary school principal, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed, “We were asked to complete the work as funds were set to lapse by March 2024. After the education department’s direction, we completed the remaining work and assured the vendors that their payments would be settled within a few months. Now, another academic session is about to end, and our school is drowning in a debt of nearly ₹5 lakh.”

Another school head, whose institution received just 20% of the promised funds, shared that vendors have stopped providing services for other works due to pending payments, halting crucial upgrades and repairs in the school. “Some schools played it smart by limiting their work to the funds they actually received, patiently waiting for the remaining amount. However, those who went ahead and completed the entire project, trusting that the promised funds would follow, are now drowning in debt and facing an enormous financial crisis,” said the principal.

When questioned about the delayed payments, district smart school mentor Karamjit Kaur stated, “Schools have been asked to submit their bills so the remaining amount can be processed. Some have already received the funds, and the rest will be addressed soon.”