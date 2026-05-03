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Ludhiana: Grandmother of youth killed in clash dies of ‘shock’, one arrested accused

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police Harpinder Kaur said 11 accused have been named in the FIR

Published on: May 03, 2026 03:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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Hours after a youth was killed in a violent clash between two groups on Ratipur Road in Machhiwara, his grandmother died of shock on Friday night, the victim’s family said. The police have arrested one accused and booked 23 persons in connection with the case.

Victim of clash Gagandeep Singh alias Billa. (HT Photo)

Police said Mahinder Kaur, grandmother of deceased Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa, of Haidon Bet village, died after learning about her grandson’s death. Another injured youth, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani of Lakhowal village, remained critical on Saturday.

Manpreet was rushed to a hospital after the assault and declared dead on Saturday, but he later regained consciousness while his family was shifting his body. He was then referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a brain surgery.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police Harpinder Kaur said 11 accused have been named in the FIR, while 12 others are yet to be identified. “We have arrested Jaila, one of the key accused, and raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects,” the SP added.

Police are also examining claims made by the victim’s family that Gagandeep Singh was targeted for opposing drug peddling activities in the village.

The incident triggered outrage among residents and members of several organisations. Family members and community representatives said the last rites of Gagandeep Singh would not be performed until all accused are arrested.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Grandmother of youth killed in clash dies of ‘shock’, one arrested accused
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Grandmother of youth killed in clash dies of ‘shock’, one arrested accused
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