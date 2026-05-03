Ludhiana: Grandmother of youth killed in clash dies of ‘shock’, one arrested accused

Hours after a youth was killed in a violent clash between two groups on Ratipur Road in Machhiwara, his grandmother died of shock on Friday night, the victim’s family said. The police have arrested one accused and booked 23 persons in connection with the case. Victim of clash Gagandeep Singh alias Billa. (HT Photo)

Police said Mahinder Kaur, grandmother of deceased Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa, of Haidon Bet village, died after learning about her grandson’s death. Another injured youth, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani of Lakhowal village, remained critical on Saturday.

Manpreet was rushed to a hospital after the assault and declared dead on Saturday, but he later regained consciousness while his family was shifting his body. He was then referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a brain surgery.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police Harpinder Kaur said 11 accused have been named in the FIR, while 12 others are yet to be identified. “We have arrested Jaila, one of the key accused, and raids are underway to nab the remaining suspects,” the SP added.

Those named in the case include Kabal Singh, alias Pannu of Muglewal, Shammi, Param Grewal of Isapur, Harsh Cheema of Tandi Mand, Gurwinder Singh, Jassa, Harman of Ratipur, Jaila of Bairsal, Amrit of Machhiwara, Khushu of Samrala and Bhola of Machhiwara.

Police said the clash was fallout of an old rivalry between the two groups and was triggered by an earlier altercation in which Gagandeep Singh had allegedly slapped accused Jaila. Tensions escalated over the past few days, following which both sides allegedly fixed a time and place to confront each other.

During the confrontation on Friday, one group allegedly attacked the other with sharp-edged weapons, leaving Gagandeep Singh fatally injured and another youth critically hurt.

The SP said police teams conducted late-night raids at multiple locations and recovered two cars and three two-wheelers allegedly used in the crime. Weapons believed to have been used in the attack have also been seized.

Police are also examining claims made by the victim’s family that Gagandeep Singh was targeted for opposing drug peddling activities in the village.

The incident triggered outrage among residents and members of several organisations. Family members and community representatives said the last rites of Gagandeep Singh would not be performed until all accused are arrested.