Ludhiana: Groom-to-be, brother face police action for calling off wedding over last-minute demands

A Patiala-based family found itself in legal trouble after allegedly calling off a wedding and increasing their demands just days ahead the scheduled ceremony, officials said, adding that a case on charges of criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and cheating was registered against them. Division number 2 station-house officer (SHO) inspector Gurjeet Singh said the case was registered under sections 318(2), 351(3) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT photo for representation)

Acting on a complaint lodged by one Tara Chand Joyia, a resident of Islam Ganj, the division number 2 police on Friday registered a first-information report against the groom-to-be Rahul Chayal and his brother Monti Chayal.

According to the complainant, his daughter got engaged to Chayal two years ago and their wedding was set for February 25. He said they had agreed that the groom’s family would bring the ‘baarat’ (wedding procession) to Ludhiana and the bride’s family had made all arrangements such as booking a marriage palace and catering for the guests.

The complainant alleged that a week before the wedding, the groom’s family insisted that the marriage be held in Patiala instead. He alleged they pressured the bride’s family to arrange food for 250 guests despite originally agreeing to bring 50 guests.

When Joyia expressed his inability to fulfill the last-minute demands, the groom’s family called off the marriage, leaving the bride in depression, the complaint added.

