Ludhiana: Gunmen traced to Jagraon, arrest imminent: Cops

A day after two masked assailants opened fire at a luxury car rental office in Baddowal along Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, the police have traced the suspects fleeing towards Jagraon and are investigating their links with criminals hiding in other districts. Several teams have been formed to effect their arrests. Police at the spot after the firing at the office of the luxury car rental service near Baddowal on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Police officials said the office owners did not receive any threats or ransom calls. Investigators have not ruled out the involvement of gangsters Pawan Shokeen and Mohabbat Randhawa, and are tracing their aides believed to be hiding in other states.

Pawan Shokeen, a member of the Bambiha gang, had earlier come under the police radar after two bike-borne miscreants fired at the house of a retired army man in Village Begoana. Around 15 bullets were fired, shattering the balcony glass and hitting walls, along with a threatening note referencing the “Kaushal Chaudhary Group” and a demand of ₹5 crore. Kaushal Chaudhary was brought on a production warrant for questioning. Shokeen is suspected to be hiding in the USA.

Mohabbat Randhawa, a close aide of Dony Bal, is also under suspicion. In December 2025, a realtor based in Jagraon received an extortion call from an unidentified person claiming to be Balwinder Singh, alias Dony Bal, demanding ₹2 crore. The Jagraon Police lodged an FIR and launched an investigation.

Deputy superintendent of police, Dakha, Varinder Singh Khosa said raids are underway and police are “very close to solving the case.”