Ludhiana: Gurdwara body hosts flower show, photography contest

The annual flower show and on the spot photography competition were held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday, celebrating the theme ‘Balihari Kudrat Vasya.’ The event was aimed at promoting environmental awareness and artistic expression. Visitors during a flower show at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar. Ludhiana on Sunday. (MANISH/HT)

The flower show commenced from 8 am to 11 am, showcased a variety of blooms, with participants displaying creative floral arrangements. The competition was judged by a panel which included JS Bilga, JS Arora, Parminder Singh, Ramesh Kumar among others.

Similarly, the photography competition, commenced from 7 am to 11 am, encouraged photographers to capture the beauty of nature. Padmashri Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale, a stalwart in Punjabi music, was the chief guest. He lauded the Gurdwara body’s efforts in fostering environmental consciousness and community engagement.

Gurdwara Sahib’s president Jaspal Singh Thukral welcomed the guests, while general secretary, Gurpreet Singh Bajaj extended gratitude to all the attendees. Several dignitaries, including Pritpal Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, attended the event.