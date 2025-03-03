Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Gurdwara body hosts flower show, photography contest

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 03, 2025 06:04 AM IST

The flower show commenced from 8 am to 11 am at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar, Ludhiana, showcased a variety of blooms, with participants displaying creative floral arrangements

The annual flower show and on the spot photography competition were held at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Sarabha Nagar on Sunday, celebrating the theme ‘Balihari Kudrat Vasya.’ The event was aimed at promoting environmental awareness and artistic expression.

Visitors during a flower show at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar. Ludhiana on Sunday. (MANISH/HT)
Visitors during a flower show at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Sarabha Nagar. Ludhiana on Sunday. (MANISH/HT)

The flower show commenced from 8 am to 11 am, showcased a variety of blooms, with participants displaying creative floral arrangements. The competition was judged by a panel which included JS Bilga, JS Arora, Parminder Singh, Ramesh Kumar among others.

Similarly, the photography competition, commenced from 7 am to 11 am, encouraged photographers to capture the beauty of nature. Padmashri Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale, a stalwart in Punjabi music, was the chief guest. He lauded the Gurdwara body’s efforts in fostering environmental consciousness and community engagement.

Gurdwara Sahib’s president Jaspal Singh Thukral welcomed the guests, while general secretary, Gurpreet Singh Bajaj extended gratitude to all the attendees. Several dignitaries, including Pritpal Singh, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Manpreet Singh Ayali, and Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, attended the event.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On