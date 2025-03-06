Ludhiana: Guv Kataria calls for push towards organic farming

Punjab governor and Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) chancellor Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday called upon the agricultural scientists to lead the shift towards organic farming to preserve soil health. During his address at the university’s annual convocation here, he said that modern agriculture had maximised yield but turned soil health into a challenge. Students showing the degrees awarded during the PAU convocation in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (GURPREET SINGH/HT)

“The country expects you scientists to bring about change into organic farming wherein we can get the highest yield by using the manure produced by ourselves and keep people safe,” he said. He argued that instead of giving up wheat altogether, we should change the mode of production which can mitigate the health issues arising out of fertilisers.

“Nowadays, whoever you talk to says to stop eating wheat. We should instead change the way we produce wheat. If everyone stops eating wheat, where will the wheat farmers go?” he asked.

Highlighting PAU’s contribution, he said, “Elevating wheat productivity from 12 quintals per hectare to 48 quintals per hectare, up-scaling rice productivity four times, developing almost 950 varieties and taking seed production to 66,000 tonnes, the agricultural university has notched the top rankings. Areas like dairy farming and allied farming practices, medicinal plants and ayurveda, floriculture and herbal cultivation must also be tended to,” the governor said.

A total of 374 students, including 108 from doctor of philosophy and 266 from master courses in science, technology, computer applications, business administration, business administration (agri-business) and science (hons) five-year integrated, were conferred upon their degrees.

Additionally, a total of five students were awarded the chancellor’s medal with citation for the academic sessions 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 in recognition of having secured the highest overall credit point average (OCPA) in the doctorate, master and bachelor’s programmes. A total of 111 students were presented merit certificates in recognition of their having obtained an overall credit point average of 8/10 or above in the aggregate in different streams.

In his convocation report, vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal provided a comprehensive overview of PAU’s academic achievements, infrastructural developments and research initiatives over the recent years.