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Ludhiana: Haibowal chemist caught selling MTP kit without prescription during drive

Officials said the action was carried out on the directions of the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, as part of an ongoing enforcement drive against the unauthorised sale of medicines requiring strict regulatory compliance

Published on: May 13, 2026 04:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The drugs control department on Tuesday caught a medical store in Haibowal Kalan allegedly selling a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kit without prescription during a decoy operation, exposing serious violations in the sale of sensitive drugs.

Surprise check revealed prescription and billing lapses, say drugs department officials. (HT Photo)

Officials said the action was carried out on the directions of the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, as part of an ongoing enforcement drive against the unauthorised sale of medicines requiring strict regulatory compliance.

According to the department, drugs control officer (DCO) Ludhiana-3 Navdeep Sandhu inspected two pharmaceutical firms in different parts of the city. During an inspection at a medical store located in Raghubir Park, Haibowal Kalan, a decoy customer was sent to verify adherence to legal norms governing the sale of MTP kits.

During the operation, the medical store allegedly sold an MTP kit to the decoy customer without seeking a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and without issuing a sale invoice, both mandatory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Haibowal chemist caught selling MTP kit without prescription during drive
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Haibowal chemist caught selling MTP kit without prescription during drive
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