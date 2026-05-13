Ludhiana: Haibowal chemist caught selling MTP kit without prescription during drive

The drugs control department on Tuesday caught a medical store in Haibowal Kalan allegedly selling a medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kit without prescription during a decoy operation, exposing serious violations in the sale of sensitive drugs. Surprise check revealed prescription and billing lapses, say drugs department officials. (HT Photo)

Officials said the action was carried out on the directions of the deputy commissioner, Ludhiana, as part of an ongoing enforcement drive against the unauthorised sale of medicines requiring strict regulatory compliance.

According to the department, drugs control officer (DCO) Ludhiana-3 Navdeep Sandhu inspected two pharmaceutical firms in different parts of the city. During an inspection at a medical store located in Raghubir Park, Haibowal Kalan, a decoy customer was sent to verify adherence to legal norms governing the sale of MTP kits.

During the operation, the medical store allegedly sold an MTP kit to the decoy customer without seeking a valid prescription from a registered medical practitioner and without issuing a sale invoice, both mandatory under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and related rules.

Officials said the violations were formally recorded in the inspection report prepared on the spot.

The inspection further revealed that the firm failed to produce purchase records of the MTP kits stocked for sale, amounting to another violation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, which mandates maintenance of proper procurement and sale records.

Navdeep Sandhu said strict legal action was being initiated against the violator in accordance with law. He added that surprise inspections and decoy operations would continue across Ludhiana to curb the illegal sale of sensitive medicines and ensure regulatory compliance.

Health officials have repeatedly warned that unsupervised use of MTP kits can pose serious health risks to women, particularly when consumed without medical consultation, pregnancy assessment or dosage guidance. Authorities said illegal over-the-counter sale of such medicines remains under close watch due to concerns over misuse and unsafe abortions.