Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Ludhiana: Harkomal strikes gold at National Arm Wrestling Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:14 AM IST

Crowning this exceptional performance, the championship jury honoured him with the “Champion of Champions” trophy, awarded only to the best overall athlete across all categories

Harkomal Singh Gill, a student of CT University, has taken the national stage by storm with a dazzling performance at the National Arm Wrestling Championship 2025, held in Kerala. Competing in the fiercely contested 80 kg weight category, Harkomal not only clinched four gold medals but also earned the coveted title of “Champion of Champions,” making his mark as one of the most formidable athletes.

Harkomal Singh Gill not only clinched four gold medals but also earned the coveted title of “Champion of Champions”. (HT Photo)
Harkomal Singh Gill not only clinched four gold medals but also earned the coveted title of “Champion of Champions”. (HT Photo)

Harkomal showcased an awe-inspiring display of strength, technique, and mental grit and emerged victorious in both the left arm and right arm events in the junior/youth division, and then went on to dominate the same categories in the senior division- sweeping the championship with four gold medals to his name.

Harkomal excelled across two age groups, proving his unmatched consistency and mastery over the sport.

Crowning this exceptional performance, the championship jury honoured him with the “Champion of Champions” trophy, awarded only to the best overall athlete across all categories.

“My success is the result of years of hard work and disciplined training under the expert mentorship of Davinder Singh, director of student welfare, and Gurdeep Singh, head of the sports department,” said Harkomal.

Manbir Singh, pro-chancellor of CT University, expressed his pride, stating, “Harkomal’s phenomenal performance is a shining reflection of resilience, passion and the pursuit of excellence. Winning four gold medals and the ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy is a dream achievement, and he has made all of us incredibly proud.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Nitin Tandon, vice-chancellor, added, “This victory is not just about medals, rather is a benchmark for future athletes.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Harkomal strikes gold at National Arm Wrestling Championship
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On