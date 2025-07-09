Ludhiana: Harkomal strikes gold at National Arm Wrestling Championship

Harkomal Singh Gill, a student of CT University, has taken the national stage by storm with a dazzling performance at the National Arm Wrestling Championship 2025, held in Kerala. Competing in the fiercely contested 80 kg weight category, Harkomal not only clinched four gold medals but also earned the coveted title of “Champion of Champions,” making his mark as one of the most formidable athletes. Harkomal Singh Gill not only clinched four gold medals but also earned the coveted title of “Champion of Champions”. (HT Photo)

Harkomal showcased an awe-inspiring display of strength, technique, and mental grit and emerged victorious in both the left arm and right arm events in the junior/youth division, and then went on to dominate the same categories in the senior division- sweeping the championship with four gold medals to his name.

Harkomal excelled across two age groups, proving his unmatched consistency and mastery over the sport.

Crowning this exceptional performance, the championship jury honoured him with the “Champion of Champions” trophy, awarded only to the best overall athlete across all categories.

“My success is the result of years of hard work and disciplined training under the expert mentorship of Davinder Singh, director of student welfare, and Gurdeep Singh, head of the sports department,” said Harkomal.

Manbir Singh, pro-chancellor of CT University, expressed his pride, stating, “Harkomal’s phenomenal performance is a shining reflection of resilience, passion and the pursuit of excellence. Winning four gold medals and the ‘Champion of Champions’ trophy is a dream achievement, and he has made all of us incredibly proud.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Nitin Tandon, vice-chancellor, added, “This victory is not just about medals, rather is a benchmark for future athletes.”